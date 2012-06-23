版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 24日 星期日 00:50 BJT

Conoco evacuating some US Gulf workers, no production impact

HOUSTON, June 23 ConocoPhillips said on Saturday the company was evacuating some workers from its oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico because of a weather system in the basin.

"Production remains unaffected at this time," the company said.

Workers evacuated are those not directly involved in production.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐