TEXT-Fitch raises Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term IDR on Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt Publishers Inc. (HMH) and its subsidiaries to 'B+' from 'D'. The rating
action follows HMH's exit from bankruptcy. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full
rating list follows at the end of this release.
HMH continues to be a leader in the K-12 educational material and services
sector, capturing 41% of its Association of American Publishers addressable
market. Fitch believes investments made into digital products and services will
position HMH to take a meaningful share of the rebound in the K-12 educational
market. Fitch's expects HMH will be able to, at a minimum, maintain its market
share.
Fitch expects Basal revenues to continue to decline in the mid to high- single
digits in 2012. Under Fitch conservative base case, total revenues decline in
the low single digits can be accommodated within the current ratings. The
education business is in a cyclical trough. Fitch believes that HMH and its
peers will benefit from the adoption of common core standards in 2014/2015.
Post-bankruptcy, HMH has materially more financial flexibility to invest into
digital content and new business initiatives. These investments into
international markets and adjacent K-12 educational material markets may provide
diversity away from highly cyclical state and local budgets.
Fitch calculates post plate unadjusted gross leverage of 2.1x as of March 31,
2012 (pro forma the restructuring). Fitch expects leverage to decline by years
end, remaining above 1x. Funded debt upon bankruptcy exit is $250 million in
senior secured amortizing term loans due 2018.
Fitch does not believe that the post-bankruptcy capital structure will be
permanent. The current private equity ownership and the risk to HMH's balance
sheet from shareholder friendly actions. Fitch believes the sponsors may look to
extract shareholder returns (leveraged dividend) prior to exiting their
investment. Fitch does not believe that such a transaction would occur in the
near term.
Key Rating Drivers:
--Revenue declines in the mid-single digits could result in rating pressures;
-- Long term, meaningful diversification into international markets and into new
business initiatives could lead to rating upgrades;
Liquidity consists of approximately $140 million in cash and HMH's undrawn $250
million ABL facility. Fitch expects 2012 ending cash balance to be $350 million
to $450 million.
Fitch's expects free cash flow (FCF) to continue to be negative in 2012. This is
impacted in part by cost associated with the new debt issuance, bankruptcy
filings and interest payments associated with its previous $3.1 billion debt
balance. However, Fitch expects FCF to turn positive by 2014. Fitch's FCF
expectations incorporate expectation that HMH will invest in digital products
and adjacent K-12 educational material markets. Fitch believes HMH has
sufficient liquidity to endure negative FCF over the next one to two years.
Term loan facility provisions/covenants includes 1% annual required amortization
and a provision that requires 50% of excess cash flow to be dedicated to
reducing debt balances. Starting in 2014, the excess cash flow repayment is not
required if covenant leverage is under 0.75x. The agreement also includes,
covenant leverage of 2.25x (declining to 2x on Dec. 31, 2013); interest coverage
of 7x (increasing ultimately to 9x by March 31, 2014); and change of control
provision. Fitch notes that the restricted payments are primarily limited by the
financial covenants and a required minimum liquidity of $250 million.
Given the strong recovery prospects, the $250 million senior secured term loan
and the $250 million asset backed credit facility is notched up to 'BB+/RR1'
rating. This Recovery Rating analysis reflect a restructuring scenario
(going-concern) and an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.4 billion
using a 6 times (x) multiple.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
HMH Publishers
--IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'D';
--Senior secured term loan assigned 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured asset backed revolver assigned 'BB+/RR1';
--Secured first lien credit facility 'C/RR4' ratings are withdrawn;
--Senior secured first lien notes 'C/RR4' ratings are withdrawn.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company
--IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'D'.
HMH Publishers LLC
--IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'D'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.