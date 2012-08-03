UPDATE 1-U.S. July nonfarm payrolls rise by 163,000

Aug 3 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted
jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change July June (Prev) May (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 163 64 80 87 77
Jobless Rate (Pct) 8.3 8.2 8.2 8.2 8.2
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
July June (Prev) May (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.4 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.6 40.6
Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.3
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.52 23.50 23.50 23.43 23.44
Pct change 0.1 0.3
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
July June (Prev) May (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.8 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.77 19.75 19.74 19.70 19.69
Pct change 0.1 0.3
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
July June (Prev) May (Prev)
Total Private 172 73 84 116 105
Goods-Producing 24 13 13 -15 -21
Construction -1 4 2 -32 -35
Manufacturing 25 10 11 13 9
Service-Providing 148 60 71 131 126
Wholesale Trade 9.2 10.8 8.8 13.6 14.5
Retail 6.7 -3.2 -5.4 5.5 2.1
Transp/warehousing 6.9 -3.4 -2.2 32.2 32.3
Information 11 -1 -8 4 4
Financial activities 1 3 5 11 9
Professional/business 49 44 47 18 24
Temporary help svs 14.1 21.1 25.2 14.6 18.6
Leisure/hospitality 27 10 13 -4 -7
Government -9 -9 -4 -29 -28
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
July June May
Total Private (pct change) 0.1 0.4
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.2 0.3
Total Private (index) 96.2 96.1 95.7
Manufacturing (index) 87.8 87.6 87.3
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
July June
Workforce -150 156
Employed -195 128
Unemployed 45 29
July June May
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 15.0 14.9 14.8
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 5,185 5,370 5,411
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for July:
Nonfarm payrolls +100,000
Factory payrolls: +10,000
Private payrolls: +110,000
Jobless rate: 8.2 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.