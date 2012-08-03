版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S. July nonfarm payrolls rise by 163,000

Aug 3 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted
jobs data.     
 In 1,000s, Change        July    June  (Prev)     May  (Prev) 
   in Nonfarm Payrolls     163      64      80      87      77 
  Jobless Rate (Pct)       8.3     8.2     8.2     8.2     8.2 
 
  Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:  
                          July    June  (Prev)     May  (Prev) 
  Avg Weekly Hours        34.5    34.5    34.5    34.4    34.4 
  Manufacturing Hours     40.7    40.7    40.7    40.6    40.6 
   Overtime Hours          3.2     3.2     3.3     3.3     3.3 
  Earnings/Hour (dlrs)   23.52   23.50   23.50   23.43   23.44 
        Pct change         0.1     0.3  
 
  Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:  
                          July    June  (Prev)     May  (Prev) 
  Avg Weekly Hours        33.7    33.7    33.8    33.7    33.7 
  Earnings/Hour (dlrs)   19.77   19.75   19.74   19.70   19.69 
        Pct change         0.1     0.3  
 
  Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s): 
                          July    June  (Prev)     May  (Prev) 
  Total Private            172      73      84     116     105 
  Goods-Producing           24      13      13     -15     -21 
  Construction              -1       4       2     -32     -35 
  Manufacturing             25      10      11      13       9 
  Service-Providing        148      60      71     131     126 
  Wholesale Trade          9.2    10.8     8.8    13.6    14.5 
  Retail                   6.7    -3.2    -5.4     5.5     2.1 
  Transp/warehousing       6.9    -3.4    -2.2    32.2    32.3 
  Information               11      -1      -8       4       4 
  Financial activities       1       3       5      11       9 
  Professional/business     49      44      47      18      24 
  Temporary help svs      14.1    21.1    25.2    14.6    18.6 
  Leisure/hospitality       27      10      13      -4      -7 
  Government                -9      -9      -4     -29     -28 
    
 Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100) 
                                   July    June     May 
  Total Private (pct change)        0.1     0.4 
  Manufacturing (pct change)        0.2     0.3 
  Total Private (index)            96.2    96.1    95.7 
  Manufacturing (index)            87.8    87.6    87.3 
 
 Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. 
      
 HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. 
 (Monthly change in 1,000s):   
                     July    June 
   Workforce         -150     156 
   Employed          -195     128 
   Unemployed          45      29 
 
                                    July    June     May 
  U-6 Jobless Rate (pct)            15.0    14.9    14.8  
  Jobless duration  
   27 weeks or more (1,000s)       5,185   5,370   5,411  
 
     FORECASTS:  
     Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for July:
     Nonfarm payrolls +100,000
     Factory payrolls: +10,000 
     Private payrolls: +110,000  
     Jobless rate: 8.2 pct  
     Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct  
     Average workweek: 34.5 hours
     
     HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:  
     N/A-not available  
     The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of  civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.  
     The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers 
 and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.

