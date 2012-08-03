TEXT-Fitch says Knight Capital exposure manageable for major counterparties

Aug 3 - The large trading losses suffered by Knight Capital Group (KCG)
since Wednesday's software glitch may ultimately lead to a structural change in
the equity market-making business, but Fitch Ratings believes exposure to KCG,
among large rated counterparties, is moderate and manageable.
Numerous institutions that relied on KCG for part of their trading
requirements have already directed business to other market makers. It does not
appear that any prime brokers had disproportionately high exposure to KCG. As a
result, even in a bankruptcy scenario, we do not expect any major rated
institutions to suffer large losses linked to KCG's difficulties.
Still, the events of the last two days again pose risks for equity trading
volume as many investors become more concerned about seemingly unforeseeable
risks related to trading technology problems and the broader market impact of
high-frequency trading systems that periodically break down.
Particularly at a time when retail equity trading volumes have already
weakened considerably, the KCG situation could affect investor sentiment
negatively and potentially erode trading volume further.
Over time, we believe these events may contribute to a re-assessment of
counterparty risk by major trading institutions, with trades more likely going
to larger, better capitalized firms that can withstand similar trading shocks
without jeopardizing funding and liquidity.