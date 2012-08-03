TEXT-Fitch says Knight Capital exposure manageable for major counterparties

Aug 3 - The large trading losses suffered by Knight Capital Group (KCG) since Wednesday's software glitch may ultimately lead to a structural change in the equity market-making business, but Fitch Ratings believes exposure to KCG, among large rated counterparties, is moderate and manageable.

Numerous institutions that relied on KCG for part of their trading requirements have already directed business to other market makers. It does not appear that any prime brokers had disproportionately high exposure to KCG. As a result, even in a bankruptcy scenario, we do not expect any major rated institutions to suffer large losses linked to KCG's difficulties.

Still, the events of the last two days again pose risks for equity trading volume as many investors become more concerned about seemingly unforeseeable risks related to trading technology problems and the broader market impact of high-frequency trading systems that periodically break down.

Particularly at a time when retail equity trading volumes have already weakened considerably, the KCG situation could affect investor sentiment negatively and potentially erode trading volume further.

Over time, we believe these events may contribute to a re-assessment of counterparty risk by major trading institutions, with trades more likely going to larger, better capitalized firms that can withstand similar trading shocks without jeopardizing funding and liquidity.