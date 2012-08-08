版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 23:42 BJT

Chevron Corp sub declares force majeure on natgas storage-filing

NEW YORK Aug 8 Chevron Corp's subsidiary Bridgeline Holdings has declared a force majeure on its natural gas storage cavern near Napleonville, Louisiana, due to seismic activity, it said in a company filing on Tuesday.

The force majeure is in place until Dec. 31, 2012, it said.

A company spokesman could not immediately comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐