版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 21:04 BJT

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2012 bill sale calendar

Aug 10 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae 
 and Freddie Mac for 2012.             
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In 
 
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.              
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly 
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue 
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or 
on the scheduled announcement date.              
    *=Bills have been priced              
    NA=Not Available.              
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days              
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT 
                           
AUGUST ISSUES:                           
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 13         Aug 13       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 13         Aug 15       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 20         Aug 20       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 20         Aug 22       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 27         Aug 27       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 27         Aug 29       NA
                           
SEPTEMBER ISSUES:                           
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 4         Sept 4       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 4         Sept 5       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 10        Sept 10      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 10        Sept 12      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 17        Sept 17      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 17        Sept 19      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 24        Sept 24      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 24        Sept 26      NA
                           
OCTOBER ISSUES:                           
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 1          Oct 1        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 1          Oct 3        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 9          Oct 9        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 9          Oct 10       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 15         Oct 15       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 15         Oct 17       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 22         Oct 22       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 22         Oct 24       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 29       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 31       NA
                           
NOVEMBER ISSUES:                           
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 5        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 7        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 13       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 14       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 19       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 21       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 26       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 28       NA
                           
DECEMBER ISSUES:                           
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 3        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 5        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 10       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 12       NA          
 
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 17       NA          
 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 19       NA          
 
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 24       NA          
 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 26       NA

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐