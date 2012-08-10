Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
Aug 10 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT AUGUST: *Freddie Mac 5-year notes $4 bln August 8/August 9 August 10 Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA August 14/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA August 21/NA NA SEPTEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA September 4/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 13/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA September 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 27/NA NA OCTOBER: FHLB Global notes NA October 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 10/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 16/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 25/NA NA NOVEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA November 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 29/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 12/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 20/NA NA
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.