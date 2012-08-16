TEXT-Fitch: NY's MTA needs fare increase, labor settlement

Aug 16 - Fitch believes the biggest risks to New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) budget are the implementation of potential fare and toll increases and "net zero" settlements with the authority's employee union. We believe cost overruns are likely but should be manageable. The MTA carries 11 million train and bus passengers and over 800,000 vehicles on its bridges and tunnels on an average day. The MTA's July Financial Plan 2013-2016 was published on July 25, 2012. Fare and toll increases are planned for 2013 and 2015. These are projected to boost revenue by $450 million in 2013 and $500 million in 2015. Both are likely to face stiff challenges from public officials and customers. In November, public hearings on the increase will begin. In December, the budget and toll and fare hikes will be up for approval by the board of the MTA. The current budget assumes a net zero settlement with the Transport Workers Union Local 100 (TWU). In this agreement, the union would accept a wage freeze for three years, netting out any other compensation increase. The members of the TWU have been working without a contract since January. If a settlement is not reached, we believe the budget gaps that were closed in this forecast would reopen and increase quickly. By 2014, the MTA projects a budget deficit of $465 million in the absence of an agreement. Whether an accord is reached, modest cost overruns are expected over the coming years. While many of the largest projects will likely be able to simply revise their scope and stay on budget, some of the smaller ones are likely to overrun. We expect these to be manageable, as the MTA has increased its cost-cutting flexibility and benefits from strong ridership and relatively low energy prices. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.