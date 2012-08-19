Time is on side of Swatch Group growth - Barron's

NEW YORK Aug 19 The Swatch Group SA has room to grow with its strong presence in emerging markets, a stable home currency and a possible consolidation of the watch industry, Barron's financial weekly reported on Sunday.

Analysts at Nomura, citing reduced supplies to rivals and success of Swatch boutiques, believe the stock could rise to 500 Swiss francs in a year, Barron's said. Swatch closed at 407.60 Swiss francs on Friday. The company's shares are up 16 percent this year.

The world No. 1 watchmaker has reason to believe that the $20 million a year paid for Olympic sponsorship was well spent at London 2012, Barron's said. Swatch is parent of the Omega brand that is the official timekeeper of the Olympics.

Barron's quoted Wintergreen Fund Inc portfolio manager David Winters as saying that "Swatch is in a position to go from strength to strength. It's a great company."

Wintergreen has nearly 5 percent of its portfolio invested in the company, the report said.