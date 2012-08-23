Money market funds rise by $60 million in latest week-ICI

Aug 23 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets
report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets increased by $60
million to $2.574 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, August
22, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable
government funds decreased by $14.10 billion, taxable
non-government funds increased by $14.47 billion, and tax-exempt
funds decreased by $310 million.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by
$1.12 billion to $887.70 billion. Taxable government money
market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $150
million to $186.79 billion, taxable non-government money market
fund assets increased by $750 million to $511.51 billion, and
tax-exempt fund assets increased by $510 million to $189.41
billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds
decreased by $1.06 billion to $1.686 trillion. Among
institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets
decreased by $13.95 billion to $673.45 billion, taxable
non-government money market fund assets increased by $13.72
billion to $929.43 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased
by $820 million to $83.09 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve
each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments,
reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting.
Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available
on the ICI website."
NOTE: ICI's Web site is www.ici.org