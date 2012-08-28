US CFTC index investment data for July

Aug 28 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said:

* US short index investment in commodities fell $12.5 billion to $80.8 billion in July

* US long index investment in commodities fell $3.1 billion to $281 billion

* US index net length in commodity markets rose $9.4 billion to $200.2 billion

