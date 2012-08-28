US CFTC index investment data for July

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
Aug 28 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said:
* US short index investment in commodities fell $12.5 billion to $80.8 billion in July
* US long index investment in commodities fell $3.1 billion to $281 billion
* US index net length in commodity markets rose $9.4 billion to $200.2 billion
To see the CFTC data, click on:
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.