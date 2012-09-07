版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Unitymedia Hessen/NRW notes 'BB-'

Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BB-' issue rating to the EUR650 million senior secured notes issued by
Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (Unitymedia; B+/Stable/--) and Unitymedia NRW.  

The recovery rating on the senior secured notes is unchanged at '2', 
indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for 
secured lenders in the event of a payment default. However, following the 
increase in senior secured debt as a result of this refinancing, we now see 
coverage of the senior secured notes at the low end of the range with no 
headroom for additional senior secured issuance.

We understand that roughly EUR400 million of the proceeds will be used to 
repurchase the existing senior secured floating rate notes and the remaining 
EUR250 million for general corporate purposes.

Our issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes reflect our 
assessment of Unitymedia as a going concern given its resilient and profitable 
utility-like cable-TV operations in Germany, its satisfactory business risk 
profile, valuable cable network and customer base, and high barriers to entry 
in the consolidated cable industry. In addition, we consider that recovery 
prospects for the senior secured notes are supported by the notes' relatively 
comprehensive security package, with network assets pledged.  

We have updated our recovery analysis to include the additional note issuance. 
Our simulated default scenario assumes a default would occur in 2017, when 
about EUR2 billion of senior secured notes mature, due to excessive leverage as 
a result of operating underperformance. We envisage EBITDA falling to about 
EUR590 million, with a stressed enterprise value of about EUR3.4 billion.

From our stressed enterprise value of EUR3.4 billion, we deduct priority 
liabilities of about EUR330 million, comprising administrative expenses, the 
existing EUR80 million super senior revolver (fully drawn under our default 
scenario), and other priority liabilities related to finance leases. This 
leaves approximately EUR3.1 billion of value remaining for senior secured 
noteholders.

We envisage about EUR4.3 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default 
(including six months' prepetition interest), indicating substantial (70%-90%) 
recovery prospects for these lenders, at the low end of this range. We would 
expect negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for senior noteholders.

