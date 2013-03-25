版本:
UBS says filed arbitration demand against Nasdaq over Facebook IPO

NEW YORK, March 25 UBS SAYS US SEC'S APPROVAL OF NASDAQ COMPENSATION PLAN FOR FACEBOOK IPO DOES NOT CHANGE UBS'S OPINION NASDAQ FAILED TO PERFORM ITS DUTIES UBS AG SAYS HAS FILED ARBITRATION DEMAND AGAINST NASDAQ OMX GROUP FOR THE FULL EXTENT OF ITS LOSSES FROM FACEBOOK INC IPO
