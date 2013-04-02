版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 2日 星期二 22:12 BJT

Nissan says March U.S. sales marked best month ever

DETROIT, April 2 Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Nissan North America said March U.S. sales of 137,726 marked the company's best month ever.

Nissan brand sales rose 0.4 percent to 126,623, while Infiniti brand sales climbed 9 percent to 11,103.

The Nissan Leaf electric car had its best month ever, with U.S. sales of 2,236.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐