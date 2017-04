NEW YORK, April 4 (IFR) - WalMart Stores on Thursday launched a $5 billion four-part bond issue, comprising three-year, five-year, 10-year and 30-year notes.

Proceeds of the deal, expected to be rated Aa2/AA/AA, will be used for general corporate purposes. Barclays, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are joint leads on the deal.