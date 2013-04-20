Media, old and new, takes heat for Boston coverage

| April 19
April 19 Around 7 p.m. on Thursday night, social
media sites like Twitter and Reddit lit up with a sensational
rumor: that Sunil Tripathi, a student who had vanished weeks
ago, was one of the suspects accused of bombing the Boston
Marathon.
Several hours later, NBC News reported that the authorities
were actually seeking two brothers, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev, with no link to the missing student.
But as the erroneous reports about Tripathi continued to
spread online, his family, huddled around their computers in
Providence, Rhode Island, felt helpless as Internet users
leveled accusation after accusation against their missing
relative.
"Someone will tweet, then retweet, and completely
unsubstantiated things can proliferate so rapidly and
destructively," Sunil's sister Sangeeta Tripathi said in an
interview on Friday. "Those night hours were horrible."
The chaos wrought by the social media rumor mill,
exacerbated by prominent journalists who re-circulated the
misinformation early Friday morning, came at the end of a
tumultuous week for both established news organizations and the
social media sites that are altering the dynamics of
newsgathering.
Some traditional media outlets were pilloried for
irresponsible reporting - among them News Corp's New
York Post, which published on its front page Wednesday a picture
of two men holding bags implying that they were the suspects.
Post editor Col Allan said in a statement to Salon that it did
not identify the men pictured as suspects and that it stood by
the cover photo.
Other large media outlets were also criticized for
inaccuracies: Time Warner's CNN and the Associated Press
reported that a suspect had been arrested Wednesday before that
was denied by officials.
A CNN spokeswoman said the information was based on three
credible sources and was changed as soon as sources provided new
information. AP spokesman Paul Colford said: "We reported what
we knew to be the case or what we were told at the time, and it
came undone. We issued the correction which the AP religiously
does."
Social media sites came under fire for encouraging a rush to
judgment.
On Reddit, an increasingly influential social media site
owned by magazine publisher Conde Nast, users posted pictures
taken from the bomb scene and engaged in a large-scale,
semi-organized effort to identify the bombers. At one point,
users even compiled a spreadsheet of possible suspects, whom
they sought to identify.
The Reddit sleuths didn't succeed, naming Tripathi and other
people who ultimately had nothing to do with the events. But by
morning on the East Coast, Tripathi's name had already been
circulated in the press in India and Britain.
Marcus Messner, a communications professor at Virginia
Commonwealth University, said the rash of mainstream media
errors stemmed at least in part from pressure to compete with
fast-flowing social media.
"If you look at Twitter, the news snippets on the events are
a lot more advanced than what you're seeing on websites or even
what you're seeing on the air," Messner said. "Twitter,
especially, has put a lot more pressure on news organization to
get it out fast."
A 'CROWD-SOURCED' PROBE
The mix-up around Tripathi shone a spotlight on Reddit,
which now has more than 14 million monthly visitors, according
to ComScore.
At one point, Luke Russert, a reporter at Comcast Corp.'s
NBC News - the outlet that was ultimately first to
name the Tsarnaev brothers as suspects - tweeted it would
"change the game" for journalism if Reddit had in fact correctly
identified Tripathi, though he did caution that the information
was "still unconfirmed".
Late on Friday, after Reddit was debunked, Russert said in
an email: "I don't think it's an overstatement that earlier this
morning new media came into its own to a degree."
"The point I was making is that Twitter, Reddit, Skype were
instrumental in the audience understanding the story," Russert
said.
Reddit general manager Erik Martin said he apologized to the
Tripathi family Friday and pledged a review of policy.
"The crowd-sourced investigation is something that's really
new and extreme in this case," Martin said.
"All of the people working at Reddit, and the millions of
people on Reddit - everyone needs to make sure they're helping
and not hindering a crisis situation. In the aftermath of this,
we're all going to both internally and in the community be
asking that question."
Ben Smith, the editor of Buzzfeed, a leading "social news"
website, defended one of his reporters, who, due to his large
Twitter following, played a central role in initially spreading
the Tripathi rumor.
Smith said that Buzzfeed staffers were simply doing their
best to give readers "context" of the information swirling
around the Internet.
"I think it's futile to pretend readers aren't seeing
everything, and that instead we should be providing context,"
Smith wrote in an email.
The saga generated reflection within the online community
itself, as numerous Reddit users left comments chastising the
"witch hunt". On Friday, Redditors launched a new crowdsourced
campaign to help locate Tripathi.