STXNEWS LATAM-Chile retailer Cencosud shares fall after fine

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
Shares in Chile's Cencosud were down about 1 percent after the Supreme Court fined the retailer an estimated $70 million for a unilateral hike of its supermarket unit's credit card maintenance fees in 2006.
The tumble dragged on Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index, which was down 0.13 percent.
Laurence Golborne, who is vying to be the right wing's candidate in the November presidential election, was Cencosud's chief executive officer in 2006.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand