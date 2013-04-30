Apple bond order book now in excess of $40 bln - market source

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Apple Inc has already attracted an order book of more than $40 billion for its six-part debt sale expected to price later on Tuesday, according to a market source.

Apple is issuing three-year and five-year fixed and floating-rate notes, as well as 10-year and 30-year fixed-rate notes via Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

The company is expected to issue at least $15 billion in debt.