Apple bond order book tops $50 bln - market sources

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Apple Inc has attracted more than $50 billion in orders for its six-part debt sale expected to price later on Tuesday, according to two market sources.

Apple is issuing three-year and five-year fixed and floating-rate notes, as well as 10-year and 30-year fixed-rate notes via Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

The company is expected to issue at least $15 billion in debt.
