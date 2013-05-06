版本:
Friend of ex-KPMG auditor accused of leaking info pleads guilty

NEW YORK May 6 The California jeweler who gave a former KPMG auditor cash, merchandise and concert tickets in exchange for inside information about public companies pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to court papers.

Bryan Shaw, the jeweler who took tips on Herbalife, Skechers and other companies from his one-time golfing buddy Scott London, agreed to pay at least $1.3 million in restitution and will continue to cooperate with the government as part of a plea deal he struck with federal prosecutors, according to the documents.
