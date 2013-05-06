Friend of ex-KPMG auditor accused of leaking info pleads guilty

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
NEW YORK May 6 The California jeweler who gave a former KPMG auditor cash, merchandise and concert tickets in exchange for inside information about public companies pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to court papers.
Bryan Shaw, the jeweler who took tips on Herbalife, Skechers and other companies from his one-time golfing buddy Scott London, agreed to pay at least $1.3 million in restitution and will continue to cooperate with the government as part of a plea deal he struck with federal prosecutors, according to the documents.
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017