公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-NY court dismisses fraud claims against Goldman over Abacus CDO

NEW YORK May 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc :

NY appeals court dismisses fraud claims against Goldman Sachs over Abacus CDO
