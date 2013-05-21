版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 at 1,750 by year-end 2013

May 21 *Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 at 1,750 by year end 2013 *Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 at 1,900 by 2014; 2,100 by 2015 *Goldman Sachs forecasts dividends will rise by 30 pct in next two years, dividend yields likely to stay around 2 pct *Goldman Sachs forecasts US economy to achieve above-trend real GDP growth in 2014
