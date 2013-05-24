版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 23:59 BJT

BRIEF-NY attorney general says evidence banks violated mortgage pact

NEW YORK May 24 NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says several states have evidence banks violated terms of national mortgage settlement
