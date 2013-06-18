Lunch meat maker Hormel cuts full-year outlook

BRIEF-United Bankshares secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial
* United Bankshares, Inc. secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial Corp.
June 18 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam lunch meat, cut its full-year outlook on Tuesday, citing weakness in its pork business, higher input costs and softer sales at its refrigerated foods unit.
The company, which is also a turkey and pork processor, said it sees earnings of $1.88 a share to $1.96 a share for the current year, down from its prior forecast of $1.93 to $2.03.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of $1.99 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hormel said it will provide more details of the outlook at its investor day on June 26.
* United Bankshares, Inc. secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial Corp.
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - CEO Sean M. Healey's total compensation for 2016 was $14.7 million versus $17.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Effective April 6, 2017, Stephen Lundy resigned as a director and chief executive officer of Bioptix Inc