Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

June 24 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark
and FHLB global notes for 2013.             
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any  
scheduled monthly issuance.             
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the  
dates.             
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.  
 
*Issue has been priced  
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
      
JUNE 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 27/NA            NA  
      
JULY 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        July 1/NA             NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        July 10/NA            NA     
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        July 16/NA            NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 25/NA            NA  
      
AUGUST
FHLB         Global notes           NA        August 7/NA           NA      
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 13/NA          NA 
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes          NA        August 20/NA          NA  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 29/NA          NA  
      
SEPTEMBER 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        September 4/NA        NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        September 11/NA       NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 19/NA       NA 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        September 26/NA       NA      
      
OCTOBER 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 2/NA          NA      
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 9/NA          NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        October 16/NA         NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 24/NA         NA  
  
NOVEMBER 
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 6/NA         NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        November 13/NA        NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 25/NA        NA      
      
DECEMBER
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA          
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 11/NA        NA     
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 16/NA        NA  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 19/NA        NA

