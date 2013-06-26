版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 27日 星期四 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bankruptcy judge approves Residential Capital's $2.1 bln settlement with Ally Financial

NEW YORK, June 26 BANKRUPTCY JUDGE APPROVES RESIDENTIAL CAPITAL LLC'S $2.1 BLN SETTLEMENT WITH ALLY FINANCIAL INC

