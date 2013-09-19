France calls for EU to regulate Web giants to counter dominance

| PARIS, Sept 19
PARIS, Sept 19 France is pushing for the
European Union to regulate global internet companies like Google
Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc
more aggressively, to counter their growing dominance over
online commerce and services.
In an interview published by Liberation newspaper on
Thursday, France's minister for the digital economy, Fleur
Pellerin, said Europe needed new regulatory powers to intervene
much earlier, to level the playing field in the internet economy
and allow the emergence of alternatives in Europe to U.S. Web
giants.
She said Europe needed to be able to act quickly, as soon as
problems are identified, rather than getting tied up in lengthy
and costly disputes that did nothing to help consumers.
"The current tools of competition law are totally unsuited
to the fast-changing world of the Internet," Pellerin said in
the interview conducted in French. "To get out of this impasse,
Europe needs a regulatory authority to act on an ex-ante basis,
as soon as conflicts and abuse emerge on the part of internet
platforms."
The idea is part of a broader proposal laid out by France
ahead of an Oct. 24 European summit on the digital economy, the
Internet and innovation. Other elements include revamping tax
rules to ensure Web companies pay tax on the profits they make
in the European Union, an EU source said, as well as stricter
rules on the protection of personal data online.
The Wall Street Journal, citing French briefing documents
ahead of the summit, said France would ask the European
Commission to draw up proposals by spring 2014 aimed at
"establishing a tax regime for digital companies that ensures
that the profits they make on the European market are subject to
taxation and that the revenues are shared between the Member
States, linking the tax base to the place where the profits are
made."
The tax proposals and idea of a new regulatory body are
likely to prove controversial with some member states that favor
a hands-off approach to the Web, as well as the United States,
home to the largest internet companies and already at the centre
of a debate over surveillance after revelations about the
National Security Agency by former intelligence contractor
Edward Snowden.
An adviser to Pellerin said that France would ask the
European Commission to study how "ex-ante" - or anticipatory
regulation - of internet services could function and what sort
of agency would be needed.
Then the work of passing a regulation or a directive could
be carried out by the next EU Commission, which will be in place
by early 2015 after parliamentary elections.