Food safety group demands U.S. probe in tainting of alfalfa crop

Sept 27 A food-safety advocacy group demanded on
Friday that the U.S. government investigate how a Washington
state alfalfa crop became tainted with a genetically modified
trait that was illegal when the seed was purchased.
The Center for Food Safety said it was basing its legal
petition on evidence that the seed used by farmer Joseph Peila
to plant the crop was purchased in the year before the biotech
variety was granted final regulatory approval by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture in 2011.
In August an exporter to Asia rejected Peila's hay crop
because it tested positive for the genetically engineered trait,
developed by Monsanto Co, found in "Roundup Ready" alfalfa. Many
foreign buyers will not accept crops that contain the
modification.
"Not only was the presence of GE alfalfa in ... Peila's
alfalfa seed unlawful, the contamination exposes (him) and other
farmers to huge potential losses," said George Kimbrell, a
lawyer with the center. "USDA regulations make it clear that any
level of contamination from unapproved GE plant material is
unlawful."
The discovery of the contamination has highlighted the
difficulties of keeping conventional and organic seed supplies
free of biotech traits, say critics of U.S. regulatory policies
on genetically modified crops. It has also heightened concerns
that the USDA is not doing enough to stop such contamination.
The USDA said on Sept. 17 it would not take any action in
Peila's case because the Roundup Ready alfalfa is now an
approved crop.
But Peila - one of the first U.S. farmers to make a public
complaint about alfalfa contamination - said he had purchased
the seeds before the USDA granted final approval in 2011. To
back up his contention, he has provided Reuters with documents
including a 2010 sales receipt, bag labels and independent and
state testing results.
"This seed was planted in 2010. It should have never been
contaminated, period," the 40-year-old Peila said. "My whole
management practice and marketing (are) thrown out the window.
This scares me to death."
The Roundup Ready alfalfa seed was initially approved by
regulators in 2005, but a lawsuit by the Center for Food Safety
led to a federal court injunction keeping it off the market from
2007 to 2011, when the USDA granted final regulatory approval.
USDA spokesman Ed Curlett said on Thursday that the
department has no intention of launching an investigation. He
said because seed production with the Roundup Ready trait had
occurred before the injunction, it has been known that
conventional alfalfa seed in some lots produced after the
injunction had low levels of the trait.
The incident comes at a time when the U.S. government is
trying to establish protocols for what it calls "co-existence"
of biotech crops with conventional and organic crops. The aim,
it says, is to protect the purity of supplies.
But it revives claims from critics that co-existence is
impossible, and allegations that agricultural regulators are
failing to protect farmers who want to ensure the purity of
their conventional or organic crops.
The USDA and the companies that produced the Roundup Ready
alfalfa seeds said traces of the genetically engineered trait in
conventional crops was not out of bounds. They said they were
not aware of any evidence that the tainted seed was sold before
final regulatory approval.
"The low-level presence of GE traits in that seed is within
the amount allowed under federal law and industry guidelines,"
said Rebecca Lentz, a spokeswoman for Forage Genetics Inc, which
developed Roundup Ready alfalfa in partnership with Monsanto.
"CO-EXISTENCE" GOAL
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced last week that
the department was seeking public comment on how to achieve the
co-existence goal. A USDA advisory committee is trying to set
standards for compensating farmers whose crops are contaminated,
and mitigation techniques to minimize gene flow between crops.
"USDA supports all forms of agriculture and wants each
sector to be as successful as possible providing products to
markets in the United States and abroad," the USDA said as part
of Vilsack's announcement.
Roundup Ready alfalfa contains a gene that makes the plants
able to tolerate treatments of Monsanto's Roundup herbicide to
kill weeds. Many of the Roundup Ready crops have been popular
with U.S. farmers and are widely used across the country.
But many supporters of organic and conventional agriculture
have warned for years that genetically altered crops are
mingling with and eroding the supply of non-genetically altered
seed. They pointed to alfalfa as especially difficult to keep
separate because of the perennial nature of the crop.
Peila said he is disappointed the government is not doing
more to protect markets for growers of non-GMO crops. He is now
seeking a domestic buyer for his crop and fears he will receive
a lower price for his alfalfa and likely not regain any export
business.
"They (the USDA) are not protecting us," he said in an
interview with Reuters. "We fear a loss of all conventional seed
in the near future."