Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

Nov 8 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark
notes for 2013 and FHLB global notes for 2013 and 2014.             
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any  
scheduled monthly issuance.             
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the  
dates.             
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.  
 
*Issue has been priced  
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
NOVEMBER 
FHLB         Global notes           NA        November 13/NA        NA          
    
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 25/NA        NA      
      
DECEMBER
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA          
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 11/NA        NA     
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 16/NA        NA  
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 19/NA        NA
    
    
JANUARY 2014
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        January 22/NA         NA
    
FEBRUARY
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        February 12/NA        NA
    
MARCH
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        March 12/NA           NA
    
APRIL
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        April 9/NA            NA
    
MAY
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        May 14/NA             NA
    
JUNE
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        June 26/NA            NA
    
JULY
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        July 8/NA             NA
    
AUGUST
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        August 5/NA           NA
    
SEPTEMBER
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        September 10/NA       NA
    
OCTOBER
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        October 22/NA         NA
    
NOVEMBER
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        November 13/NA        NA
                
DECEMBER
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        December 1/NA         NA
