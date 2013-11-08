Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
Nov 8 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark notes for 2013 and FHLB global notes for 2013 and 2014. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT NOVEMBER FHLB Global notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 25/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 11/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA JANUARY 2014 FHLB Global Notes NA January 22/NA NA FEBRUARY FHLB Global Notes NA February 12/NA NA MARCH FHLB Global Notes NA March 12/NA NA APRIL FHLB Global Notes NA April 9/NA NA MAY FHLB Global Notes NA May 14/NA NA JUNE FHLB Global Notes NA June 26/NA NA JULY FHLB Global Notes NA July 8/NA NA AUGUST FHLB Global Notes NA August 5/NA NA SEPTEMBER FHLB Global Notes NA September 10/NA NA OCTOBER FHLB Global Notes NA October 22/NA NA NOVEMBER FHLB Global Notes NA November 13/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global Notes NA December 1/NA NA
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,