Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

Nov 8 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark notes for 2013 and FHLB global notes for 2013 and 2014. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT NOVEMBER FHLB Global notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 25/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 11/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA JANUARY 2014 FHLB Global Notes NA January 22/NA NA FEBRUARY FHLB Global Notes NA February 12/NA NA MARCH FHLB Global Notes NA March 12/NA NA APRIL FHLB Global Notes NA April 9/NA NA MAY FHLB Global Notes NA May 14/NA NA JUNE FHLB Global Notes NA June 26/NA NA JULY FHLB Global Notes NA July 8/NA NA AUGUST FHLB Global Notes NA August 5/NA NA SEPTEMBER FHLB Global Notes NA September 10/NA NA OCTOBER FHLB Global Notes NA October 22/NA NA NOVEMBER FHLB Global Notes NA November 13/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global Notes NA December 1/NA NA