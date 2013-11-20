RPT-Fitch rates AT&T's senior unsecured notes offering 'A'; outlook negative

CHICAGO, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to AT&T Inc.'s (AT&T) offering of $1.6 billion of 2.375% senior unsecured notes due 2018 and $400 million of floating rate notes due 2018. Proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of the cash consideration for a tender offer of certain debt issues. AT&T's Issuer Default rating (IDR) is 'A', and the Rating Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'A' rating assigned to AT&T is supported by its diversified revenue mix, its significant size and economies of scale as the largest telecommunications operator in the U.S., strong free cash flows (FCFs), and Fitch's expectation that AT&T will benefit from continued growth in wireless operating cash flows. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AT&T's net leverage is likely to approximate 1.8x before declining after 2014. This level was articulated by the company in November 2012 and is temporarily the upper boundary of its targeted net leverage. The higher level represents a notable increase from the 1.5x net leverage maintained by the company prior to its temporary change in policy.Rating Telecom CompaniesAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.