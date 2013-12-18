Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

BRIEF-General Electric says GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
Dec 18 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2013. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT DECEMBER Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
March 30 President Trump's U.S. Air Force Secretary nominee Dr. Heather Wilson, a former congressional representative from New Mexico, told senators on Thursday that other jets did not have the stealth capability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet.
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa