U.S. health regulator proposes insurer payments for Medicare

Feb 21 The U.S. government on Friday announced
proposed payments to private health insurers for 2015 Medicare
Advantage plans, amid pressure from the industry and Congress to
avoid cuts that would hurt benefits for the elderly and
disabled.
The proposal, released in a document by a division of the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, lays out a
benchmark amount of reimbursement that insurers use to help set
prices on private Medicare plans.
Insurers including UnitedHealth Group Inc, Humana
Inc and Aetna Inc manage private Medicare plans
for about 15 million of the 50 million Americans eligible for
Medicare.
The proposal said insurers should determine their rates
based on an anticipated per capita Medicare Advantage growth
rate of negative 3.55 percent. It was not immediately clear how
this and other measures in the document would translate into
payment levels for insurers.
The proposed payment rates are a key factor in how insurance
companies plan their business for the coming year, including in
which markets they will offer health plans, what their medical
and administrative costs will be and at what level to set
premiums and doctor visit co-payments.