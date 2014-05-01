CORRECTED-Daily gold transfers climb to 3-month high in March, LBMA

(Corrects name to London Bullion Market Association in first paragraph) NEW YORK, April 30 Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers rose 6.2 percent to an average daily volume of 18.9 million ounces in March, the highest level in three months, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Wednesday. In March, the value of gold traded rose by 9.1 percent to $25.3 billion, the highest level since August 2013, the LBMA said. Gold prices rose 2.7 percent last month - the third consecutive monthly increase - to an average price of $1,336 an ounce. The clearing statistics measure how much gold and silver are transferred on a net basis between accounts held by bullion clearers, and the figures are released monthly by the LBMA. The volume of silver ounces traded in March fell sharply by 27.8 percent to 134 million ounces following February's nearly 30 percent jump. Similarly, the value of ounces transferred also fell by 28.2 percent to $2.78 billion, the LBMA said. GOLD March 2014 Feb 2014 March 2013 Oz transferred (mln) 18.9 17.8 21.8 Value ($ bln) 25.3 23.2 34.7 No. of transfers 4,738 4,503 3,358 SILVER March 2014 Feb 2014 March 2013 Oz transferred (mln) 134.0 185.7 132.5 Value ($ bln) 2.78 3.87 3.82 No. of transfers 779 907 765 (Reporting by Frank Tang)