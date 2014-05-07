版本:
WATCH LIVE: Reuters Today - SocGen writedown on Russia unit

May 7 WATCH LIVE: link.reuters.com/kaf29v

Watch a round-up of the top stories on Reuters, including Societe Generale's 525 million euro writedown on the value of its Russian unit Rosbank, Siemens' long-awaited strategic overhaul and South Africa's first "Born Free" election. (Reuters Insider)
