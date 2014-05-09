版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五 14:59 BJT

WATCH LIVE: Reuters Today - Publicis, Omnicom call off merger

May 9 WATCH LIVE: link.reuters.com/bat29v

Watch a round-up of the top stories on Reuters, including the collapse of the proposed $35 billion merger between U.S.-based Omnicom Group and French rival Publicis. (Reuters Insider)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐