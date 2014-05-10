Deutsche Telekom seeks breakup fee of more than $1 billion on T-Mobile-Sprint deal-WSJ

May 9 Deutsche Telekom AG wants to be
compensated by Sprint Corp in the event its planned merger
with the German firm's T-Mobile US Inc does not win
regulatory approval, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Deutsche Telekom AG, which currently owns 67
percent of T-Mobile, expects a breakup fee of more than $1
billion, according to the people cited in the report.
The company also wants T-mobile's brand and some of its
management team to be retained after a merger, the Journal cited
the sources as saying. [r.reuters.com/vyw29v
]
Reuters reported on May 1 that Sprint is facing a battle
with U.S. regulators who oppose consolidation in the wireless
market on the basis it would inhibit competition. The company is
aware it may have to give up some of its spectrum holdings to
win over critics, according to a Reuters source.
T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom could not be reached
immediately for comment outside of normal business hours.
(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Ken Wills)