版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 9日 星期一 00:05 BJT

Credit Suisse mulls U.S. fixed income spin off - report

June 8 Credit Suisse is mulling a plan to spin off part of its fixed income business in the United States in order to help trim costs, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The Swiss bank is considering selling a stake in its subsidiary Wake USA - an electronic market for U.S. government bonds that it started with a high-speed trading group Tower Research - the FT said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the bank's thinking.

A Credit Suisse spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The report said regulatory pressures and a sharp fall in fixed income trading revenues besetting banks have prompted Credit Suisse to consider the move. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Sophie Hares)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐