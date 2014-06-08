Credit Suisse mulls U.S. fixed income spin off - report

June 8 Credit Suisse is mulling a plan
to spin off part of its fixed income business in the United
States in order to help trim costs, according to a report in the
Financial Times.
The Swiss bank is considering selling a stake in its
subsidiary Wake USA - an electronic market for U.S. government
bonds that it started with a high-speed trading group Tower
Research - the FT said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the
bank's thinking.
A Credit Suisse spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request seeking comment.
The report said regulatory pressures and a sharp fall in
fixed income trading revenues besetting banks have prompted
Credit Suisse to consider the move.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Sophie
Hares)