British American says 2017 trading in line with expectations
LONDON, April 26 British American Tobacco said on Wednesday that trading so far this year was in line with expectations for challenging conditions in a number of key markets.
June 22 Central Garden & Pet Co, a pet and lawn supply company, could see an unsolicited $10 per share offer from hedge fund Harbinger Capital Partners, according to a news report.
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that, according to people familiar with the matter, Harbinger has been unsuccessfully negotiating a deal for months with the Walnut Creek, California-based company.
Harbinger could also change course and choose to buy only the pet division for about $750 million, according to the report.
On Friday, Central Garden & Pet Co's shares closed at $9 per share, giving the company a market capitalization of $454 million. The company has long-term debt of $545 million, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Representatives from Harbinger and Central Garden & Pet Co did not immediately return calls for comment on Sunday evening. (Reporting By Mike Stone; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON, April 26 British American Tobacco said on Wednesday that trading so far this year was in line with expectations for challenging conditions in a number of key markets.
* Neogenomics reports 15% volume growth and 10% reduction in average cost per test in the first quarter of 2017
* Mastech Digital, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results - revenues grow by 4.4 pct year-over-year and 2.2 pct sequentially