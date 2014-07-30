版本:
Mexican businessman Salinas says Iusacell stake "not for sale"

MEXICO CITY, July 30 Ricardo Salinas Pliego said on Wednesday via Twitter that his Grupo Salinas' 50 percent stake in mobile company Iusacell was "not for sale", after reports that Spain's Telefonica was in talks to buy it.

Telefonica says that it wants to buy Grupo Salinas' stake in Iusacell, it's not for sale, Salinas Pliego said on his Twitter account. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
