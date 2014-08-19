Citigroup considers sale of Japan retail unit -source

BRIEF-Butterfield reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO Aug 20 Citigroup Inc is considering the sale of its Japanese retail unit and has already approached about 10 banks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the huge U.S. banking company faces poor prospects of turning around the retail operations here.
Citigroup is preparing the sale of retail operations of Citibank Japan, which has 33 branches and about 3.6 trillion yen ($US35 billion) in deposits, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 102.9 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces the opening of four new U-Save car & truck rental locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition