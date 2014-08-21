Under Armour looking to lure Durant away from Nike -ESPN.com

Aug 21 Sports apparel retailer Under Armour
is looking to lure NBA most valuable player Kevin Durant
away from rival Nike in a deal worth as much as $285
million over 10 years, ESPN.com reported on Thursday.
The deal, sources told the website, includes Under Armour
stock and other incentives, such a community center built in
Durant's mother's name.
Nike would have the right to match the deal, which is a
condition of Durant's current contract with the Beaverton,
Oregon-based athletic-apparel giant, the website reported.
Durant, who played high school ball in Maryland, would
represent a major coup for Under Armour, a Baltimore-based
company looking to put a dent in Nike's dominance in basketball
apparel.
A five-time All-Star for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant
is one of the league's most popular players, respected for both
his on-the-court prowess as well as his humble demeanor.
ESPN said Durant's representation, Roc Nation Sports, told
Nike on Wednesday that he has a 10-year deal on the table with
Under Armour worth between $265 million and $285 million.
Nike's last offer, sources told the website, would have
given the 25-year-old Durant a base and a minimum royalty
guarantee that would equal no less than $20 million a year.
Under Armour could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Leslie Adler)