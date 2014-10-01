BUZZ-Clariant options trading surges, calls snapped up

** Clariant call options saw a surge in activity
today along with hefty trading of its cash shares on market deal
chatter tied to Evonik.
** Combined Nov + Dec call volume soars to 9,167
vs just 1,133 on put side, and some contracts easily see highest
volume ever.
** June 2015 18.0 calls see biggest volume of 11,105, double
the contract's current open interest. Dec 18.0 call volume next
highest at 3,292.
** Dec 17.5 calls see volume of 1,910, or more than 7x the
open interest. Dec 17.5 calls had only traded on a handful of
days this year prior to today's session.
** Even with activity, Clariant implied vols dip, with the
stock's rise bucking broader market. Chart: link.reuters.com/mus92w
** Little activity seen in Evonik options.
