Pratt & Whitney signs contract with Pentagon for next F-35 engines-sources

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has signed a contract with the Pentagon for a seventh batch of F135 engines to power the F-35 fighter plane built by Lockheed Martin Corp, sources familiar with the agreement said Tuesday.
The contract will cover 36 engines, and should be followed in coming weeks with a contract for an eighth batch of additional engines. Together, the two contracts are valued at over $1 billion, the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.