公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 15日 星期三 06:01 BJT

Google discloses vulnerability in SSL web encryption technology

BOSTON Oct 14 A Google Inc spokesman said on Tuesday that researchers with the company have uncovered a vulnerability in widely used SSL web encryption technology, finding a bug in the SSL 3.0 protocol. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)
