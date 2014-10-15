Moody's sets negative outlook for Banamex, citing fraud case

MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday assigned a negative outlook to Banamex, the Mexican unit
of U.S. bank Citigroup, citing continuing uncertainty
surrounding a fraud case involving oilfield services company
Oceanografia.
The agency confirmed Banamex's C- standalone bank financial
strength rating (BFSR), which was part of a review initiated in
June, but revised the outlook to negative.
In affirming the C- standalone rating, Moody's said
"management has taken measures to strengthen its local risk
management functions following an internal investigation."
Citigroup said in February it uncovered at least $400
million in fraudulent loans that Banamex made to Oceanografia, a
major services provider to state-run oil company Pemex. That
figure has since increased to more than $500 million.
Moody's added that despite "the apparently limited initial
impact of the Oceanografía incident on the bank's business... it
is still unclear what its longer term consequences may be."
The ratings agency said it had taken into consideration the
uncertainty that stems from the ongoing investigations in which
sanctions have not been revealed, as well as a separate Banamex
fraud allegation disclosed earlier in the day.
Citigroup said on Tuesday it had uncovered a $15 million
fraud at its Mexican unit related to a security services company
the bank operated.
"The outlook also considers the possibility of further
damaging revelations that could lead to new charges to earnings
or capital," said Moody's.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Borsuk)