版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 01:06 BJT

DoubleLine's Gundlach says U.S. yield curve to flatten - CNBC

NEW YORK Nov 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said Monday that the U.S. Treasury yield curve could flatten at an "unthinkable" level next year.

"The message of 2014 has been as the potential for Fed rate hikes has increased, the long end has done nothing but rally. I think the yield curve is going to flatten at a level previously thought unthinkable," Gundlach told cable television network CNBC. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐