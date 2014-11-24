DoubleLine's Gundlach says U.S. yield curve to flatten - CNBC

BRIEF-MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services
NEW YORK Nov 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said Monday that the U.S. Treasury yield curve could flatten at an "unthinkable" level next year.
"The message of 2014 has been as the potential for Fed rate hikes has increased, the long end has done nothing but rally. I think the yield curve is going to flatten at a level previously thought unthinkable," Gundlach told cable television network CNBC. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
