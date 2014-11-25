Wal-Mart chief merchandiser departs just before Black Friday -memo

Nov 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Merchandising Officer Duncan Mac Naughton has decided to leave the retailer to pursue new opportunities, according to a company memo provided to media.

The move comes as Wal-Mart and other retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season.

Greg Foran, head of the retailer's U.S. operations, said in the memo that he had decided not to name a new chief merchandising officer at this time and would have other team members report directly to him. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)