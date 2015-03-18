Sony's PlayStation Vue online TV service launches at $50 a month

| NEW YORK, March 18
NEW YORK, March 18 Sony Corp on
Wednesday launched its PlayStation Vue Web video service in
three cities, targeting customers looking for cheaper
alternatives to cable with packages starting at $50.
The Web and cloud-based television service, which allows
users to access live TV and on-demand video, has been in test
mode since November. Sony joins several new competitors in
online video services with one of the largest packages of
channels.
Vue will be available initially on PlayStation 4 and
PlayStation 3 video game consoles in New York, Chicago and
Philadelphia starting Wednesday, then expand to other cities and
for iPad users shortly.
Sony's service will have more than 85 channels, including
programming from three major networks, CBS, Fox
and NBCUniversal in addition to media companies
Discovery Communications, Scripps Networks Interactive
, Turner Broadcasting and Viacom. The
$50-per-month starter package offers over 50 channels.
AMC Network content will also be available from
April, said Eric Lempel, vice president of business and
operations, Americas at Sony Network Entertainment. More content
deals were in the works, he added.
Viewers can also opt for a $60-a-month package that also
includes local sports channels. A $70-a-month service adds some
music, lifestyle and family channels, Sony said.
PlayStation Vue will compete with Dish Network Corp
, which unveiled a $20-a-month video streaming service,
named Sling TV, targeted at younger consumers who shun pricey
cable and satellite subscriptions. Netflix Inc and
Amazon Inc have been offering on-demand online video
content through licensing deals with media networks for years.
Wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc is
gearing up to launch its own online video service this summer.
Sling TV is available through Internet-connected devices
such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Google Inc's Nexus
Player for TVs, tablets, computers and smartphones and includes
TV programming from ABC, ESPN and Maker Studios, Time Warner's
TNT, CNN, TBS, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and Food
Network, HGTV and Travel Channel.
Apple Inc is in talks with programmers to offer a
slimmed-down bundle of about 25 channels, including ABC, CBS and
Fox networks this fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
That would be available across all devices powered by
Apple's iOS operating system, including iPhones, iPads and Apple
TV set-top boxes, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Ken Wills)