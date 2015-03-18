版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Target setting minimum hourly wage at $9 an hour starting next month -source

March 18 Target

* Setting minimum hourly wage at $9 an hour starting next month -source Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nathan Layne)
