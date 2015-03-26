版本:
BRIEF-Mexico's Cemex says to distribute 1.5 bln shares to shareholders

March 26 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Mexico's Cemex says to distribute 1.505 billion shares as shareholder dividend (Reporting By Christine Murray)
